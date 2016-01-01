See All Family Doctors in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Sabeen Pervaiz, MD

Family Medicine
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sabeen Pervaiz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Pervaiz works at MAXIM Hair Restoration in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Alexandria, VA and Chantilly, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MAXIM Hair Restoration
    37 W Century Rd Ste 113, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 917-2400
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    MAXIM Hair Restoration
    5250 Cherokee Ave Ste 300B, Alexandria, VA 22312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 647-2762
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Rejuvenation MD- Aesthetics and Wellness Center
    14147 Robert Paris Ct, Chantilly, VA 20151 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 414-8820

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Allergies
Diabetes
Facial Rejuvenation
Allergies
Diabetes
Facial Rejuvenation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Sabeen Pervaiz, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1285879981
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sabeen Pervaiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pervaiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pervaiz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pervaiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pervaiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pervaiz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pervaiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pervaiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

