Dr. Sabeen Pervaiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pervaiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabeen Pervaiz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sabeen Pervaiz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. Pervaiz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MAXIM Hair Restoration37 W Century Rd Ste 113, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 917-2400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
MAXIM Hair Restoration5250 Cherokee Ave Ste 300B, Alexandria, VA 22312 Directions (703) 647-2762Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Rejuvenation MD- Aesthetics and Wellness Center14147 Robert Paris Ct, Chantilly, VA 20151 Directions (571) 414-8820
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pervaiz?
About Dr. Sabeen Pervaiz, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1285879981
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pervaiz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pervaiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pervaiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pervaiz works at
Dr. Pervaiz speaks Hindi and Urdu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pervaiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pervaiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pervaiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pervaiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.