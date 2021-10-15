Overview of Dr. Sabeena Kathuria, MD

Dr. Sabeena Kathuria, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZAMBIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Kathuria works at Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Joseph (Pediatrics) in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.