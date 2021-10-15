See All Pediatricians in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Sabeena Kathuria, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sabeena Kathuria, MD

Dr. Sabeena Kathuria, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZAMBIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Kathuria works at Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Joseph (Pediatrics) in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kathuria's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Joseph (Pediatrics)
    1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 15, 2021
    Dr. Kathuria treated my daughter since the day she was born. In Green Bay, WI. Anyone who gets to be her patient is very lucky. She is amazing. We miss her so much.
    Chris and Madilynn Borg — Oct 15, 2021
    About Dr. Sabeena Kathuria, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1912014440
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    • UNIVERSITY OF ZAMBIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sabeena Kathuria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kathuria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kathuria has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kathuria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kathuria works at Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Joseph (Pediatrics) in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Kathuria’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kathuria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kathuria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kathuria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kathuria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

