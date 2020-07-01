Dr. Saber Ghiassi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghiassi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saber Ghiassi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saber Ghiassi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Ghiassi works at
Locations
-
1
Yale Bariatric and Minimally Invasive Surgery2000 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 785-6060
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghiassi?
Had Herina surgery today. He is understand and compassionate. Surgery was quick and I was on my way home before noon. His staff was great. If I have another Herina problem again I'll be calling his office.
About Dr. Saber Ghiassi, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1487812921
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- The Mount Sinai Medical Center
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghiassi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghiassi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghiassi works at
Dr. Ghiassi has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghiassi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghiassi speaks Persian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghiassi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghiassi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghiassi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghiassi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.