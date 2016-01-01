Dr. Sabih Effendi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Effendi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabih Effendi, MD
Overview of Dr. Sabih Effendi, MD
Dr. Sabih Effendi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Effendi's Office Locations
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital17201 Interstate 45 S, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (713) 270-2000Thursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Mischer Neurosciences9180 Pinecroft Dr Ste 500, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (713) 897-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sabih Effendi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Health System
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Texas
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Effendi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Effendi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Effendi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Effendi has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Subdural Hemorrhage and Cerebral Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Effendi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Effendi speaks Hindi and Urdu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Effendi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Effendi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Effendi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Effendi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.