Dr. Sabiha Bandagi, MD
Dr. Sabiha Bandagi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.
Nyc Health Hospitals Queens8268 164th St, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 883-4050
- 2 21302 Hillside Ave, Queens Village, NY 11427 Directions (718) 217-5795
- Queens Hospital Center
Excellent doctor. Very thorough, explained everything to me; professional; and warm personality. I felt very comfortable with her.
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Bandagi works at
