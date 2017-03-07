Overview of Dr. Sabiha Bandagi, MD

Dr. Sabiha Bandagi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.



Dr. Bandagi works at Queens Cancer Center of Queens Hospital in Jamaica, NY with other offices in Queens Village, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.