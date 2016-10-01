Dr. Sabiha Merchant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merchant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabiha Merchant, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sabiha Merchant, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Child Neurology505 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Queens Fresh Meadows Pediatrics198-15 Horace Harding Expressway, Flushing, NY 11365 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
It's not an overstatement to say that Dr. Merchant saved my daughter's life. She properly diagnosed my daughter's infantile spasms and obtained the treatment we needed. We are forever in her debt.
- Pediatric Neurology
- English, Hindi
- 1154343036
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Dr. Merchant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merchant accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merchant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merchant has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merchant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Merchant speaks Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Merchant. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merchant.
