Dr. Sabiha Merchant, MD

Pediatric Neurology
2.3 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sabiha Merchant, MD

Dr. Sabiha Merchant, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Merchant works at Child Neurology in New York, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Merchant's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Child Neurology
    505 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Queens Fresh Meadows Pediatrics
    198-15 Horace Harding Expressway, Flushing, NY 11365 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
ADHD and-or ADD
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
ADHD and-or ADD
EEG (Electroencephalogram)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neuro Interventions Chevron Icon
Neuroimaging Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sabiha Merchant, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • English, Hindi
    • 1154343036
    Education & Certifications

    • Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
