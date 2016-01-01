Dr. Omar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabiha Omar, MD
Overview of Dr. Sabiha Omar, MD
Dr. Sabiha Omar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.
Dr. Omar works at
Dr. Omar's Office Locations
Great Lakes Psychiatric Associates Pllc28592 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 333, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 865-7271
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sabiha Omar, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1841272259
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Omar accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Omar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Omar works at
Dr. Omar has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Omar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Omar speaks Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Omar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Omar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Omar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.