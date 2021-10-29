Dr. Dang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabin Dang, MD
Overview of Dr. Sabin Dang, MD
Dr. Sabin Dang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Vernon, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Dang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dang's Office Locations
-
1
The Retina Institute1009 S 42nd St Ste 3, Mount Vernon, IL 62864 Directions (800) 888-0011
-
2
The Retina Institute17 The Boulevard Saint Louis, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (626) 793-4168
-
3
Hill Vision Services5 Country Club Executive Park, Glen Carbon, IL 62034 Directions (800) 888-0011
-
4
Retina Consultants Limited12106 Tesson Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 367-1181
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dang?
Dr. Dang is one of the most caring and compassionate doctors I have seen in my life. He has treated my late father, my husband, and me for various retinal issues. The Glen Carbon office is very busy, but he takes his time and answers any and all questions, no matter how trivial or repetitive.
About Dr. Sabin Dang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1740579531
Education & Certifications
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dang works at
Dr. Dang has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.