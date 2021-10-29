Overview of Dr. Sabin Dang, MD

Dr. Sabin Dang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Vernon, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Dang works at The Retina Institute in Mount Vernon, IL with other offices in Saint Louis, MO and Glen Carbon, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.