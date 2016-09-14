Dr. Sabina Francis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Francis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabina Francis, MD
Overview of Dr. Sabina Francis, MD
Dr. Sabina Francis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Francis' Office Locations
Cape Fear Valley Ent.1565 Purdue Dr Ste 301, Fayetteville, NC 28303 Directions (910) 615-3060
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough. Explained everything and did testing. Very good experience.
About Dr. Sabina Francis, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1417935461
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Otolaryngology
