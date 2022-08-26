See All Rheumatologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Sabina Mian, MD

Rheumatology
3.0 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sabina Mian, MD

Dr. Sabina Mian, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their residency with University Of Nv School Of Med

Dr. Mian works at TMCOne - Ferguson #100 in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    TMCOne - Ferguson #100
    2380 N Ferguson Ave Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 324-4850
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Joint Fluid Test
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Joint Fluid Test

Treatment frequency



Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Sabina Mian, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1063631513
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Nv School Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sabina Mian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mian has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

