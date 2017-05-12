See All Pediatricians in Redwood City, CA
Dr. Sabina Sonneman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sabina Sonneman, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sabina Sonneman, MD

Dr. Sabina Sonneman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Humboldt University Med School.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Sonneman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    950 Woodside Rd Ste 6, Redwood City, CA 94061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 269-7115

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Sonneman?

May 12, 2017
We feel very fortunate to have found Dr. Sonneman. She is more knowledgable about nutrition and holistic forms of medicine than any other doctor I have known, while also having all the expertise of an MD. She is also a very warm and caring person, and my toddler has enjoyed her visits there. She appreciates that, as a mother, I am interested in educating myself when it comes to my child's health, and she has provided helpful resources for me when I ask about something in particular.
L Wood in Los Altos, CA — May 12, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Sabina Sonneman, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sabina Sonneman, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sonneman to family and friends

Dr. Sonneman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Sonneman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sabina Sonneman, MD.

About Dr. Sabina Sonneman, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 49 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, German
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1700913449
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Humboldt University Med School
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sonneman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sonneman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonneman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonneman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonneman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonneman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Sabina Sonneman, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.