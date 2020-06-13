Dr. Sabine Hazan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hazan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabine Hazan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sabine Hazan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.
Locations
Ventura Clinical Trials1835 KNOLL DR, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 339-0549
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hazan went above and beyond to help me and my family. We are forever grateful for her.
About Dr. Sabine Hazan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- 1669418232
Education & Certifications
- DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hazan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hazan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hazan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hazan has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hazan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hazan speaks French.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hazan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hazan.
