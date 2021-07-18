See All Plastic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Sabine Lovell, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sabine Lovell, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (22)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sabine Lovell, MD

Dr. Sabine Lovell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Lovell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    3400 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 1537, Atlanta, GA 30326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 994-5937

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Grafts
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Grafts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Lovell?

Jul 18, 2021
Dr. Lovell did an amazing job! She made me feel comfortable at my first consultation and really listened to what I wanted to accomplish. She truly cares about doing a good job and goes above and beyond. She throughly answered all of my questions and made sure I understood the procedure and what to expect before, during and after. I had an abdominal plasty and I am really happy with how my tummy looks and my scars are fading nicely. I feel more comfortable in my own skin now and that feels amazing!
Rachel — Jul 18, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Sabine Lovell, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sabine Lovell, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lovell to family and friends

Dr. Lovell's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Lovell

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sabine Lovell, MD.

About Dr. Sabine Lovell, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1134481955
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sabine Lovell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lovell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lovell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lovell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lovell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Sabine Lovell, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.