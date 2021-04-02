Dr. Sabino Augello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Augello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabino Augello, MD
Overview
Dr. Sabino Augello, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2325 31st St Fl 7, Astoria, NY 11105 Directions (718) 932-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
An excellent gastroenterologist. Very knowledgeable and caring. Down to Earth and very personable.
About Dr. Sabino Augello, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1831138361
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Augello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Augello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Augello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Augello has seen patients for Gastritis, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Augello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Augello speaks Italian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Augello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Augello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Augello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Augello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.