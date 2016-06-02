Overview of Dr. Sabita Ittoop, MD

Dr. Sabita Ittoop, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Herndon, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with The George Washington University Hospital.



Dr. Ittoop works at Glaucoma Consultants of Washington Inc. in Herndon, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA and Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.