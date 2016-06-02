See All Ophthalmologists in Herndon, VA
Dr. Sabita Ittoop, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sabita Ittoop, MD

Dr. Sabita Ittoop, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Herndon, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with The George Washington University Hospital.

Dr. Ittoop works at Glaucoma Consultants of Washington Inc. in Herndon, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA and Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ittoop's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Glaucoma Consultants of Washington Inc.
    171 Elden St Ste 100, Herndon, VA 20170 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 960-3001
  2. 2
    Eye Specialists & Surgeons of Northern Virginia
    3998 Fair Ridge Dr Ste 105, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 349-2191
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Ophthalmology
    2150 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 741-2800
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Pinguecula
Hyphema
B-Scan Ultrasound
Pinguecula
Hyphema
B-Scan Ultrasound

Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 02, 2016
    SHe listens to her patients is very knowledgeable and compassionate. She did surgery over the past 6 months on both of my eyes. Follows up often to make sure eye pressure is under control. I have gone from 5 different eye drops daily to 0.
    Margaret in Nokesville, VA — Jun 02, 2016
    About Dr. Sabita Ittoop, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194965830
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sabita Ittoop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ittoop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ittoop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ittoop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ittoop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ittoop.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ittoop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ittoop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

