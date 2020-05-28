Overview of Dr. Sabita Malla, MD

Dr. Sabita Malla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Zaporoz Med Institute and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



Dr. Malla works at Sabita Malla MD in Valencia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.