Dr. Sabitha Hudek, MD
Overview of Dr. Sabitha Hudek, MD
Dr. Sabitha Hudek, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNION COLLEGE and is affiliated with Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester.
Dr. Hudek's Office Locations
Champion Healthcare LLC324 N Maple St, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 554-7401
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sabitha Hudek, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1578517298
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNION COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hudek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hudek has seen patients for Delusional Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hudek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hudek has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hudek, there are benefits to both methods.