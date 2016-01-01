Overview of Dr. Sabitha Hudek, MD

Dr. Sabitha Hudek, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNION COLLEGE and is affiliated with Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester.



Dr. Hudek works at Champion Healthcare LLC in Lebanon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Delusional Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.