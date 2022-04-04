Dr. Mubbashar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabooh Mubbashar, MD
Overview of Dr. Sabooh Mubbashar, MD
Dr. Sabooh Mubbashar, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Center Of Punjab / Rawalpindi Medical College and is affiliated with Sharon Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Delusional Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mubbashar's Office Locations
- 1 420 S Main St Ste 4, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (203) 439-9155
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mubbashar treated me for insomnia and I have been sleeping for over a year with only minor problems. Thank You
About Dr. Sabooh Mubbashar, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1154307502
Education & Certifications
- Center Of Punjab / Rawalpindi Medical College
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mubbashar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mubbashar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mubbashar has seen patients for Delusional Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mubbashar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mubbashar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mubbashar.
