Dr. Sabreena Arif, MD
Overview of Dr. Sabreena Arif, MD
Dr. Sabreena Arif, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Panorama City, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Arif's Office Locations
Southern California Permanente Medical G8120 Woodman Ave, Panorama City, CA 91402 Directions (818) 375-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I have had the privilege of having Dr. Arif as my doctor, for over 5 years now. she is very professional and very knowledgeable. she is very attentive and the nicest doctor you can ever ask for.
About Dr. Sabreena Arif, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1154484129
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arif has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Arif. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arif.
