Dr. Sabreena Basu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sabreena Basu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-3280
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Basu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basu has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Basu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basu.
