Overview

Dr. Sabri Sheikha, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PAVIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Dallas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sheikha works at MindDemand in Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.