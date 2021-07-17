Dr. Sabri Sheikha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheikha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabri Sheikha, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sabri Sheikha, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PAVIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Dallas Regional Medical Center.
Sabri H. Sheikha MD Phd PA601 White Hills Dr Ste 100, Rockwall, TX 75087 Directions (972) 772-3630
Hospital Affiliations
- Dallas Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Value Options
I would absolutely recommend Dr Sheikha and associates. We have been with Dr Sheikha and staff for years now. I'm treated with the utmost respect and privacy. I find it easy to make an appointment and conveniently located. The front office exceeds my expectations for professionalism and treated with courtesy every time.
About Dr. Sabri Sheikha, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1598824351
- University Of TX Med Brch
- UNIVERSITY OF PAVIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- UNIVERSITY OF PAVIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Sheikha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheikha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheikha has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheikha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sheikha speaks Arabic.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikha. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikha.
