Dr. Sabrina Ahmed, MD
Overview of Dr. Sabrina Ahmed, MD
Dr. Sabrina Ahmed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center489 State St, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 947-0558
Middle Tennessee Center for Lung Disease PC1800 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 310, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 396-6800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr. Ahmed today for pain in right thigh....neuropathy suspected/nerve compression possible. . She was very thorough and kind. Listened to me and my sister with whom I live, Dr. Ahmed even suggested another opinion after results of nerve test comes back. She is scheduling that for as soon as possible.
About Dr. Sabrina Ahmed, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
