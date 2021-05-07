Dr. Sabrina Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabrina Collins, MD
Overview of Dr. Sabrina Collins, MD
Dr. Sabrina Collins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Collins' Office Locations
-
1
Cedar Park OB/GYN Associates1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 419, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 528-7385Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
North Austin Medical Center12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 528-7385
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Collins is a most excellent physician. I would recommend her whole heartedly. She is very knowledgeable, personable while being professional. The office staff are very helpful and present a caring attitude. The whole experience was wonderful. I come from a medical family of several generations in Texas. I know what outstanding medical care should like and this it. Thank you Dr. Collins and Company !
About Dr. Sabrina Collins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1881761187
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods.