Overview of Dr. Sabrina Collins, MD

Dr. Sabrina Collins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Collins works at Cedar Park OB/GYN Associates in Cedar Park, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.