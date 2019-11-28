Dr. Sabrina Diaz, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabrina Diaz, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gainesville, FL.
University Family Dentistry1310 NW 23rd Ave Ste A, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 534-5694
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Diaz and her staff are amazing and they always work hard. I am VERY thankful for Dr.Diaz and all of her motivation. :) She does an awesome job and I recommend her 1,000% to anybody for any situation you have going on with your teeth.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
