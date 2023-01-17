See All Dermatologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Sabrina Fabi, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (36)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sabrina Fabi, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.

Dr. Fabi works at Cosmetic Laser Dermatology in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cosmetic Laser Dermatology
    9339 Genesee Ave Ste 300, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 943-2113
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Botox® Injection
Botox® Injection

Treatment frequency



Botox® Injection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 36 ratings
Patient Ratings (36)
5 Star
(34)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jan 17, 2023
Dr Fabi has a very calm engaging way about her and knows how to achieve the results you’re looking for without looking as if you’ve had something done. I’m very happy with the results from the filler she used and it’s lasting quite a long while. If you’re looking for someone who is intuitive and artistic she’s your doctor! I will definitely be back to see her again. Thank you for making me feel beautiful and natural looking Dr Fabi, you’re the best.
Genie Lubach — Jan 17, 2023
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Sabrina Fabi, MD
About Dr. Sabrina Fabi, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1528264355
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of Illinois
Medical Education
  • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sabrina Fabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fabi works at Cosmetic Laser Dermatology in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fabi’s profile.

36 patients have reviewed Dr. Fabi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

