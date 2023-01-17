Dr. Sabrina Fabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabrina Fabi, MD
Overview
Dr. Sabrina Fabi, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.
Dr. Fabi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cosmetic Laser Dermatology9339 Genesee Ave Ste 300, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 943-2113Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fabi?
Dr Fabi has a very calm engaging way about her and knows how to achieve the results you’re looking for without looking as if you’ve had something done. I’m very happy with the results from the filler she used and it’s lasting quite a long while. If you’re looking for someone who is intuitive and artistic she’s your doctor! I will definitely be back to see her again. Thank you for making me feel beautiful and natural looking Dr Fabi, you’re the best.
About Dr. Sabrina Fabi, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1528264355
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fabi works at
Dr. Fabi speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Fabi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.