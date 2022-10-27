Overview of Dr. Sabrina Falkner, MD

Dr. Sabrina Falkner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Falkner works at The Women's Group of Gwinnett PC in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.