Dr. Sabrina Falkner, MD
Overview of Dr. Sabrina Falkner, MD
Dr. Sabrina Falkner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Falkner's Office Locations
The Women's Group of Gwinnett PC500 Medical Center Blvd Ste 250, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 979-4700
Womens Group of Gwinnett 2 LLC1700 Tree Ln Ste 230, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 979-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter and I were very nervous and concerned about this procedure. This procedure could determine early signs of cancer or precancerous tissue in the cervix. I requested to talk to Doctor prior to procedure just to get questions answered and I was given the answers and most importantly the reassurance that she was doing everything to keep my daughter safe and cancer free. She explained the procedure and need for it in layman's terms and I left the office feeling good and glad that my daughter had a smart and caring doctor. Most doctors don't take the time, or have the patience. Dr. Faulkner is exceptional!!!
About Dr. Sabrina Falkner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1346288271
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Falkner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Falkner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Falkner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Falkner has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Falkner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Falkner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falkner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Falkner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Falkner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.