Overview of Dr. Sabrina Frierson, MD

Dr. Sabrina Frierson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.



Dr. Frierson works at Acute Surgical Care Specialists - El Paso in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.