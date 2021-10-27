Dr. Frierson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabrina Frierson, MD
Overview of Dr. Sabrina Frierson, MD
Dr. Sabrina Frierson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.
Dr. Frierson's Office Locations
Acute Surgical Care Specialists - El Paso10201 Gateway Blvd W Ste 130, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 594-1000
Las Palmas Del Sol Surgical Specialists101 Rim Rd Ste 300B, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 263-7080
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent+++ What an amazing woman. She does what she says and says what she means. Almost empathetic and that's hard to find!
About Dr. Sabrina Frierson, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Frierson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frierson.
