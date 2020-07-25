Overview

Dr. Sabrina Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in Patchogue, NY with other offices in Babylon, NY and Port Jefferson Station, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.