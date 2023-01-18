Overview of Dr. Sabrina Lahiri, MD

Dr. Sabrina Lahiri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Lahiri works at Lahiri Plastic Surgery in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.