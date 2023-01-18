See All General Surgeons in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Sabrina Lahiri, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (115)
Map Pin Small Shenandoah, TX
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sabrina Lahiri, MD

Dr. Sabrina Lahiri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Lahiri works at Lahiri Plastic Surgery in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lahiri's Office Locations

    Lahiri Plastic Surgery
    119 Vision Park Blvd, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 419-1123

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Dermabrasion
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Dermabrasion

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 115 ratings
    Patient Ratings (115)
    5 Star
    (105)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 18, 2023
    Highly recommend! I’ve used Dr. Lahiri twice now. Her work is amazing and her bedside manner is top notch. She listens to and addresses your concerns to provide you with the results you’re aiming for. She answers all of your questions in great detail! Deanna is her office manager and she is an integral part of your whole office experience. You work with Deanna just as much as Dr. Lahiri. I have always visited with both Dr. Lahiri and Deanna with every office visit. I had a BA the first time with Dr. Lahiri. The second time I had a TT, MR, and Lipo with her. I saw her before both procedures and she was very attentive and comforting for my nerves. My scar placements were perfectly placed to be inconspicuous and basically invisible. I couldn’t be happier and 1,000% would use her again! Her facility is 5 star resort worthy for office visits, surgical center, med spa, and rejuvenation center for overnight stays.
    Jessica Lea Warren — Jan 18, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Sabrina Lahiri, MD
    About Dr. Sabrina Lahiri, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265465975
    Education & Certifications

    • University Miami Jackson Meml
    • U Tx Hlth Sci Ctr
    • University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sabrina Lahiri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lahiri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lahiri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lahiri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lahiri works at Lahiri Plastic Surgery in Shenandoah, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lahiri’s profile.

    115 patients have reviewed Dr. Lahiri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lahiri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lahiri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lahiri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

