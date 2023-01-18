Dr. Sabrina Lahiri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lahiri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabrina Lahiri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Lahiri Plastic Surgery119 Vision Park Blvd, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (281) 419-1123
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Highly recommend! I’ve used Dr. Lahiri twice now. Her work is amazing and her bedside manner is top notch. She listens to and addresses your concerns to provide you with the results you’re aiming for. She answers all of your questions in great detail! Deanna is her office manager and she is an integral part of your whole office experience. You work with Deanna just as much as Dr. Lahiri. I have always visited with both Dr. Lahiri and Deanna with every office visit. I had a BA the first time with Dr. Lahiri. The second time I had a TT, MR, and Lipo with her. I saw her before both procedures and she was very attentive and comforting for my nerves. My scar placements were perfectly placed to be inconspicuous and basically invisible. I couldn’t be happier and 1,000% would use her again! Her facility is 5 star resort worthy for office visits, surgical center, med spa, and rejuvenation center for overnight stays.
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- University Miami Jackson Meml
- U Tx Hlth Sci Ctr
- University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Dr. Lahiri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lahiri accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lahiri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Lahiri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lahiri.
