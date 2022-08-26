Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabrina Martin, MD
Overview
Dr. Sabrina Martin, MD is a Dermatologist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Granuloma of Skin, Rash, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 100 Moody Ct, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 418-3500
-
2
2001 Surgery Center LLC2001 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 917-3376
-
3
Skin Surgery Center at Greensboro3107 Brassfield Rd Ste 300, Greensboro, NC 27410 Directions (336) 545-8133Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Skin Surgery Center PA1450 Professional Park Dr Ste 150, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 724-2434
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?
Dr. Martin removed a small squamous cell cancer from my nose. I was worried before the procedure but was very happy with the end result which left a smaller scar than I expected. Thank you Dr. Martin!
About Dr. Sabrina Martin, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1720321268
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Granuloma of Skin, Rash, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.