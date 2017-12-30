See All Dermatologists in Williamsport, PA
Dr. Sabrina Mikita, MD
Dr. Sabrina Mikita, MD

Dermatology
2.9 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sabrina Mikita, MD is a Dermatologist in Williamsport, PA. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center, Upmc Wellsboro and Upmc Williamsport.

Dr. Mikita works at Susquehanna Health Dermatology at Grampian Blvd in Williamsport, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Susquehanna Health Dermatology at Grampian Blvd
    1205 Grampian Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 326-8060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geisinger Medical Center
  • Upmc Wellsboro
  • Upmc Williamsport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Ringworm
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Ringworm
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Dec 30, 2017
    Explained things very well. Showed concern for my problem
    Canton Pa — Dec 30, 2017
    About Dr. Sabrina Mikita, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447227707
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    Medical Education

