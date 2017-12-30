Overview

Dr. Sabrina Mikita, MD is a Dermatologist in Williamsport, PA. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center, Upmc Wellsboro and Upmc Williamsport.



Dr. Mikita works at Susquehanna Health Dermatology at Grampian Blvd in Williamsport, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.