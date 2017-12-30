Dr. Sabrina Mikita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabrina Mikita, MD
Overview
Dr. Sabrina Mikita, MD is a Dermatologist in Williamsport, PA. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center, Upmc Wellsboro and Upmc Williamsport.
Dr. Mikita works at
Locations
Susquehanna Health Dermatology at Grampian Blvd1205 Grampian Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (570) 326-8060
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Upmc Wellsboro
- Upmc Williamsport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Explained things very well. Showed concern for my problem
About Dr. Sabrina Mikita, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1447227707
Education & Certifications
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
