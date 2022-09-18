See All Psychiatrists in Troy, OH
Dr. Sabrina Gunn, DO

Psychiatry
3.2 (9)
Map Pin Small Troy, OH
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sabrina Gunn, DO

Dr. Sabrina Gunn, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and ProMedica Flower Hospital.

Dr. Gunn works at Upper Valley Outpatient Behavioral Health in Troy, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gunn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Upper Valley Outpatient Behavioral Health
    3130 N County Rd, Troy, OH 45373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • ProMedica Flower Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Paramount

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 18, 2022
    She really cares and very knowledgeable in her field. I have been doing much better since being under her care.
    Lynn S. — Sep 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Sabrina Gunn, DO
    About Dr. Sabrina Gunn, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437537297
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Grandview Medical Center|GRANDVIEW MEDICAL CENTER/CHILLICOTHE VA
    Medical Education
    • Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sabrina Gunn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gunn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gunn works at Upper Valley Outpatient Behavioral Health in Troy, OH. View the full address on Dr. Gunn’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

