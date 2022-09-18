Dr. Sabrina Gunn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabrina Gunn, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sabrina Gunn, DO
Dr. Sabrina Gunn, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and ProMedica Flower Hospital.
Dr. Gunn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gunn's Office Locations
-
1
Upper Valley Outpatient Behavioral Health3130 N County Rd, Troy, OH 45373 DirectionsTuesday9:30am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Paramount
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gunn?
She really cares and very knowledgeable in her field. I have been doing much better since being under her care.
About Dr. Sabrina Gunn, DO
- Psychiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1437537297
Education & Certifications
- Grandview Medical Center|GRANDVIEW MEDICAL CENTER/CHILLICOTHE VA
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gunn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gunn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gunn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gunn works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.