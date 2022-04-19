See All General Surgeons in Canton, OH
Dr. Sabrina Shilad, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Canton, OH
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sabrina Shilad, MD

Dr. Sabrina Shilad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.

Dr. Shilad works at Aultman Hospital in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shilad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aultman Hospital Psych
    2600 6th St SW, Canton, OH 44710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 363-6281
  2. 2
    Aultman Medical Group
    2600 Tuscarawas St W Ste 620, Canton, OH 44708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 455-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aultman Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Port Placements or Replacements
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Port Placements or Replacements

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AultCare
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Hometown Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • SummaCare
    • Tricare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 19, 2022
    I have been going to Dr. Shilad's office for over a year now. I highly recommend her office for your care. Dr. Shilad is an excellent surgeon, is knowledgable and has a very pleasant personality that helps put you at ease. I give Aultman Hospital credit for having such a qualified female surgeon on their staff. Her office staff is so friendly and informative. I'd try to name names but might forget someone. With Gratitude
    Renee' — Apr 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sabrina Shilad, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871780635
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • East Tennessee State University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • East Tennessee State Univ.
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sabrina Shilad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shilad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shilad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shilad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shilad has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shilad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shilad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shilad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shilad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shilad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

