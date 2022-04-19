Overview of Dr. Sabrina Shilad, MD

Dr. Sabrina Shilad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.



Dr. Shilad works at Aultman Hospital in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.