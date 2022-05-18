See All Pain Medicine Doctors in White Plains, NY
Dr. Sabrina Shue, MD

Pain Medicine
4.6 (49)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sabrina Shue, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.

Dr. Shue works at Advanced Solutions Pain Management in White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Solutions Pain Management
    10 Chester Ave Fl 3, White Plains, NY 10601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 227-9090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Pain Management

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shue?

    May 18, 2022
    I found Dr. Shue very kind and listened to everything I said about my sciatica. I go this week for another visit. She is a doctor I trust. Thank you Dr. Shue for listening to me.
    Debbie Repoli — May 18, 2022
    About Dr. Sabrina Shue, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053530436
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia U Coll Phys Surg/St Lukes Roosevelt Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Harvard Medical School Hospitals (Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center)
    Internship
    • Harvard University Hosp
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sabrina Shue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shue works at Advanced Solutions Pain Management in White Plains, NY. View the full address on Dr. Shue’s profile.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Shue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shue.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

