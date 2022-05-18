Dr. Sabrina Shue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabrina Shue, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sabrina Shue, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Solutions Pain Management10 Chester Ave Fl 3, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 227-9090
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Shue very kind and listened to everything I said about my sciatica. I go this week for another visit. She is a doctor I trust. Thank you Dr. Shue for listening to me.
About Dr. Sabrina Shue, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1053530436
Education & Certifications
- Columbia U Coll Phys Surg/St Lukes Roosevelt Med Ctr
- Harvard Medical School Hospitals (Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center)
- Harvard University Hosp
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shue accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Shue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.