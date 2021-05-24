Dr. Sabrina Stone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabrina Stone, MD
Dr. Sabrina Stone, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIV IN ST LOUIS SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Cardiovascular Consultants of North Texas Llp6300 W Parker Rd Ste 125, Plano, TX 75093 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Excellent doctor, very professional - did my heart cath with stent. Highly recommend her.
- Texas Heart Institute / Baylor College of Medicine
- Duke University Hospital
- WASHINGTON UNIV IN ST LOUIS SCH OF MED
- Iowa State University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Stone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stone has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Heart Disease and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
