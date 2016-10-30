Overview of Dr. Sabrina Strickland, MD

Dr. Sabrina Strickland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery.



Dr. Strickland works at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Old Greenwich, CT, Uniondale, NY and Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.