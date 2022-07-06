Overview of Dr. Sabrina Tempesta, DO

Dr. Sabrina Tempesta, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Tempesta works at Bergen Gastroenterology PC in Emerson, NJ with other offices in Montvale, NJ, Park Ridge, NJ and Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.