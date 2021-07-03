Overview

Dr. Sabrina Wilbur, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Wilbur works at Nyc Arrhythmia Care in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.