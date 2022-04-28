Dr. Omar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabry Omar, MD
Overview of Dr. Sabry Omar, MD
Dr. Sabry Omar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bartow Regional Medical Center, South Florida Baptist Hospital and Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Omar's Office Locations
Florida Heart Institute1500 Lakeland Hills Blvd Ste 7, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (813) 713-5585
David C. Neal DDS PA400 Avenue K SE Ste 10, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 937-3944
Adventhealth Zephyrhills7050 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills, FL 33541 Directions (813) 780-6687
Plant City Office101 Southern Oaks Dr, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 704-4218Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bartow Regional Medical Center
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
We are so blessed to have Dr. Sabry Omar as our cardiologist! My husband needed a Cardiologist since we had recently relocated to Florida. He needed him for a yearly check on his heart conditions and also needed a clearence for a procedure that is coming up. Dr. Omar is very caring and through doctor. He made sure my husband had all tests needed within a time frame, and makes himself available to his patients when needed for questions or concerns. He is a wonderful doctor!
About Dr. Sabry Omar, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Omar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Omar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Omar speaks Arabic.
