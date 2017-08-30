Dr. John accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabu John, MD
Overview
Dr. Sabu John, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County.
Dr. John works at
Locations
Krs Medical Services Pllc322 Linden Blvd, Brooklyn, NY 11226 Directions (718) 282-0801
Hospital Affiliations
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jon savior is a great cardiologist he really cares for his patience and takes time to listen and get to know them and their needs
About Dr. Sabu John, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1386611531
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. John has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. John on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. John. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. John.
