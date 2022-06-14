Dr. Sacha Matthews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matthews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sacha Matthews, MD
Overview of Dr. Sacha Matthews, MD
Dr. Sacha Matthews, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Northern Light Mercy Hospital and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Matthews' Office Locations
St. Mary's Orthopedics Portland117 AUBURN ST, Portland, ME 04103 Directions (207) 797-4791
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light Mercy Hospital
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I had a horrible fall down flight of stairs and jammed my hand when landing breaking my wrist essentially shattering the bones. Dr. Matthew's performed internal reduction with an external fixation ( towel rack on my arm to wrist lol) and then took off piece of my radius later to get good extension few months later. He said he'd probably have to fuse it in 10 years. Well it's been 15 years and my wrist (dominant) I s great! He also caught a major herniated cervical disc few years later when on call surgeon for ER at MMC when several doctor visits and two previous ER visits had not caught it and they had in fact diagnosed me with shingles ! I had emergent ACDF with another surgeon but Dr. Matthew's caught it!! SINCERELY A+ surgeon. Highly recommend you'd be lucky to have him as a surgeon and doctor! Thank you Dr. Matthew's. Also really great bedside manner (funny guy).
About Dr. Sacha Matthews, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1144221433
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Amherst College
- Hand Surgery
