Overview

Dr. Sacha Niemi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal.



Dr. Niemi works at Baywest Medical in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Berkeley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.