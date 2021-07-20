Dr. Sacha Obaid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obaid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sacha Obaid, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sacha Obaid, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Cook Children's Medical Center, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake, Texas Health Heb and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
North Texas Plastic Surgery - Plano5824 W Plano Pkwy Ste 102, Plano, TX 75093 Directions
North Texas Plastic Surgery - Dallas8128 Park Ln Ste 130, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions
HeartPlace Southlake415 E Southlake Blvd Ste 101, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 416-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Cook Children's Medical Center
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
- Texas Health Heb
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Obaid and his staff at NTPS are the best. I’m extremely happy with my results and highly recommend them! The follow up care is phenomenal, they are quick to answer any questions or address any concerns. All of the staff are very friendly, energetic, and caring. 5 Stars all the way around!!!!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- Harvard Medical School
- University Of Southern California
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Obaid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Obaid accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Obaid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Obaid speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Obaid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obaid.
