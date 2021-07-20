Overview of Dr. Sacha Obaid, MD

Dr. Sacha Obaid, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Cook Children's Medical Center, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake, Texas Health Heb and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Obaid works at North Texas Plastic Surgery in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX and Southlake, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.