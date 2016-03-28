Overview of Dr. Sacha Wax, MD

Dr. Sacha Wax, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Medicine|Tulane University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Wax works at Lakeside Women's Specialty Center in Metairie, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.