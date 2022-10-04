Dr. Sachan Bhatia, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sachan Bhatia, DDS
Dr. Sachan Bhatia, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Plover, WI.
Quirt Family Dentistry1819 Park Ave, Plover, WI 54467 Directions (715) 240-9708Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pmSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
I recently moved to the area and hadn't found a dentist yet. I was in a ton of tooth pain, the office was able to get me an appointment quickly. When I arrived they did an assessment, managed the problem as well as my pain and had me back the next day for a procedure. Overall the experience was great and I'll be going to Dr. Bhatia from now on. Glad to have found him.
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1295387421
