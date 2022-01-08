Dr. Sachdev Somiah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Somiah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sachdev Somiah, MD
Overview of Dr. Sachdev Somiah, MD
Dr. Sachdev Somiah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Indian Path Community Hospital.
Dr. Somiah's Office Locations
Kingsport Psychiatric Services1401 Bridgewater Ln, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 245-2406Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- 2 1944 Brookside Dr Ste 1, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 245-2406
Hospital Affiliations
- Indian Path Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Somiah is a wonderful doctor. He has always been very kind and respectful.
About Dr. Sachdev Somiah, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1770521676
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
