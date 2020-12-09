Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sacheen Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sacheen Mehta, MD
Dr. Sacheen Mehta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta's Office Locations
Comprehensive Orthopaedics & Rehabilitation1120 W Campbell Rd Ste 109, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (214) 575-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been a patient of Dr Mehta for a few yrs now. I wouldn’t trade him for nothing. One of the best ! He’s such a kind,and caring doctor. The Same, since day one he’s very kind and caring he Always have time to talk to you and listen and Always answer your questions He is a very dedicated doctor .
About Dr. Sacheen Mehta, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1912931049
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Sportsmedicine and Orthopaedic Center
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- University Of Missour-Kansas City
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta speaks German and Spanish.
147 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.