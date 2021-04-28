Overview

Dr. Sachin Bahl, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They completed their residency with University Health Center of Pittsburgh



Dr. Bahl works at Fresenius Medical Care East Hills in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.