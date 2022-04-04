Dr. Sachin Bansal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bansal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sachin Bansal, MD
Overview of Dr. Sachin Bansal, MD
Dr. Sachin Bansal, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med|Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Dr. Bansal works at
Dr. Bansal's Office Locations
-
1
Castle Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine2111 Ogden Ave, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 978-3800Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Castle Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine1320 N Highland Ave Ste B, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 892-4286
-
3
Castle Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine1100 W Veterans Pkwy Ste 1, Yorkville, IL 60560 Directions (630) 553-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bansal?
I’m sure being a pain management doctor Dr. Bansal sees a lot of complicated cases. For me, he found the root cause of my pain after 20 years of other doctors dismissing me and incorrect diagnosis. 5 stars isn’t enough.
About Dr. Sachin Bansal, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1326214651
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic|Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine|Washington University, St. Louis School of Medicine, St. Lous, Missouri
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med|Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bansal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bansal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bansal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bansal works at
Dr. Bansal has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bansal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bansal speaks Hindi.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Bansal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bansal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bansal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bansal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.