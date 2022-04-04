Overview of Dr. Sachin Bansal, MD

Dr. Sachin Bansal, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med|Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Bansal works at Castle Orthopaedics/Sprts Med in Aurora, IL with other offices in Yorkville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.