Dr. Sachin Diwadkar, MD
Overview
Dr. Sachin Diwadkar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Locations
Ascent Cardiology Group2506 S Macdill Ave Ste A, Tampa, FL 33629 Directions (813) 540-4322
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I trust this doctor with my life. He has taken excellent care of me and that is why I have remained loyal since day 1. He is caring and compassionate. He listens and answers all my questions during my visits with such patience and kind-heartedness. He's gentle, but most of all he is a gentleman, and he truly cares about all his patients. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Sachin Diwadkar, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Marathi and Spanish
- 1073838108
Education & Certifications
- Tampa Gen Hosp-U South Fla Coll Med
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
