Overview

Dr. Sachin Diwadkar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Diwadkar works at Ascent Cardiology Group in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.